Lili Reinhart Says She's INTIMIDATED By Castmates After Minor Weight Gain!

Lili Reinhart is never one to shy away from keeping it real with her fans, and has just set the record straight when a fan posed a very intriguing question about body image and false expectations, to which she gave a genuinely honest response.



Thanks to Lili Reinhart who is constantly making it known that she is anything but the perfectly sculpted stereotype generally given to celebrities, we now know that not everything on television is exactly as it seems.



Thursday, Lili noticed a lengthy question left by a fan on Twitter about body image and how the cast of Riverdale feels about portraying such falsely perfect bodies while playing teenagers.



Mind you, the amount of questions and comments Lili gets on the regular probably end up passing her by, but this one seems to have hit home for her.



In the now-deleted tweet, the fan @-ed Lili, and asked what she thought about “25+year-olds portraying teenagers with perfectly chiseled bodies.”



They also questioned whether the show “aimed at teenagers are contributing to unrealistic body expectations and body image issues.”



Lili obviously saw the questions and came through with a very open response.

She immediately opened up about her own experience throughout her time on the show.



In a series of tweets, Lili responded back by saying QUOTE, “Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled. And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. I've felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like.”



Lili went on to add that she’s now come to terms with her body, and that there’s no way you’d ever see her walking on a runway.



She added, “I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in.”



She also got real about the fact that this is something that she is still struggling with, and that her ongoing battle with depression has caused her to even gain some weight.



However, Lili has chosen to take the high road and embrace all that she has to offer in an attempt to empower other women, so that they aren’t feeling bad for comparing themselves to unrealistic expectations.



She said, “I did a recent bra and underwear scene and felt it was my obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking as I do. And I want other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I'm not a size 0. And I'm not a perfect hourglass shape."



I think my favorite part about this whole thing is that Lili didn’t “finish” the fan or end her Tweets in some sort of “clap back”.



She actually pointed the blame toward the industry and its unrealistic beauty standards, and even included the names of some people who represent body positivity.



Lili said Quote: “This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies. So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction. (Charli Howard being my favorite role model).”



I seriously have to commend Lili for always keeping it real with her fans. And it’s no question she’s been doing so since she first got her start on ‘Riverdale’ back in 2017.



Lili has been very open about her struggles with mental health and body image, and has also helped fans realize that she’s also just a normal girl with the same struggles as everyone else.



Back in October, Lili was named as the newest face of CoverGirl, and as an advocate for embracing one’s individuality, she said in a press release for the brand QUOTE, “I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your skin.”



She added, “Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us.”



So what did you guys think about Lili keeping it real with her fans? And what are some ways you cope when you have downer days?

