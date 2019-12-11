Chinese Stuffed Fried Eggplant, Sichuan-style (炸茄盒)

Published on Dec 11, 2019

Stuffed fried eggplant, sometimes called "eggplant sandwiches" (god I hate that translation). Regardless, this's my personal favorite eggplant dish of all time - it's one of those dishes that even people that aren't crazy about eggplant would definitely love.



This eggplant is stuffed with pork, but honestly? You can skip the stuffing if you need. Deep fried eggplant with a salt and Sichuan peppercorn dip is also really good...



Written recipe'll be out at the normal time, ~8am EST.



The footage of the fly restaurant in the beginning is courtesy of Trevor James, a.k.a. the Food Ranger. Love that restaurant, their research is always so legit. His full video's here, heavily recommended:



https://youtu.be/5TG3iimkEME



Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Wednesday-ish (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shunde, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!