FIFA - SAY NO TO RACISM - MY GAME IS FAIR PLAY

Published on Jun 14, 2017

Fair play and mutual respect are fundamental to football.

Discriminatory behaviour is not permitted. We ask you to maintain the principles of fair play and to take part in football in a spirit of unity, respect and equality.

Say No to Racism!



For the first time in an official tournament, FIFA will use a three-step procedure in case of discriminatory incidents and also deploy anti-discrimination observers at all matches of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017. With this three-step procedure, referees will have the authority to first stop the match and request a public announcement to insist that the discriminatory behaviour cease, to then suspend the match until the behaviour stops following another warning announcement, and finally, if the behaviour still persists, to decide to abandon the match.