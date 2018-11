Published on Nov 16, 2018

Enjoy this look back at the Top 10 Moments from YOG 2018! The III Summer Youth Olympic Games took place in beautiful Buenos Aires, Argentina and stunned the world with the tremendous skill of the young athletes!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com