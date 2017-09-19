FULL: President Trump First Speech at 72nd U.N. General Assembly (9/19/17)

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
LIVE Stream: President Trump First Speech at 72nd U.N. General Assembly (9/19/17) September 19, 2017.
(President Trump Speech Starts from:- 50:00 minutes.
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly on september 19, 2017. This is President Trump's first speech to the UN (9-19-17).
Tuesday, September 19, 2017: For the first time in his presidency, President Donald Trump gives speech in the UN general assembly 2017. This is President Trump first speech to the UN 9/19/17. Watch the LIVE stream of President Trump first statement at United Nations here.
WATCH LIVE NOW: President Trump First Speech To UN General Assembly 9/19/17 Live Stream.
Live Streaming of President Trump First UN Speech in New York (9-19-17) Sep 19, 2017.
United Nations General Assembly - General Debate President Trump and the U.N. secretary-general are among those leaders delivering speeches at the general debate portion of the opening of the 72nd U.N. General Assembly in New York.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Click here to Subscribe my channel
➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaoT...
Click here for my previous video:
➤ https://youtu.be/wLvMNkvQc-I
Click here to check out all playlists:
➤ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaoT...
Click here to follow us in Facebook:
➤ https://www.facebook.com/American-Rev...
Click here to follow us in Facebook:
➤ https://twitter.com/American_Revol
Donate to AMERICAN REVOLUTION and help keep us on the air:
🔴 https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
===================================================
PLEASE LIKE, SHARE & DONATE US. YOUR SUPPORT WILL HELP US TO COVER EVERY LIVE EVENTS FOR YOU...
===================================================
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...