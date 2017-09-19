FULL: President Trump First Speech at 72nd U.N. General Assembly (9/19/17)

Streamed live on Sep 19, 2017

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly on september 19, 2017. This is President Trump's first speech to the UN (9-19-17).



United Nations General Assembly - General Debate President Trump and the U.N. secretary-general are among those leaders delivering speeches at the general debate portion of the opening of the 72nd U.N. General Assembly in New York.



