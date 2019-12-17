Selena Gomez DISHES On Her 'Perfect Date' & Future Boyfriends!

Published on Dec 17, 2019

Our girl Selena Gomez may not be ready for a new relationship just yet -- that we know of, at least -- but the “Lose You to Love Me” singer certainly knows what she’s looking for when it comes to new men in her life. And she’s spilling all the details!



What’s up guys, It’s Sussan Mourad with Clevver News and lucky us Selena is revealing the way to her heart, all thanks to fellow singer, Jason Derulo!



Now before you get all excited, there’s nothing going on between the two artists, but Selena visited Capital FM for an interview this week, and they have a segment where they let artists ask each other questions.



We’re certainly happy Jason asked this personal question:



You saw Selena’s face there. It was a mix of shock and amusement as Jason asked her the question. But what was her answer? We admit, this was a pretty good question.



Ok, I feel like there’s a bit to unpack with that response, we’ll get there in a second. But Selena also went on and revealed what she DOESN’T look for in a potential date. Also, real good to know!



The singer added she likes to be approached in a natural way, and wants someone interested in HER, not her stardom. Got that, gentlemen?



Ok… back to the whole group setting response from Selena. Selenator’s ears probably perked up when you heard that because the singer has been linked to former One Direction member, Niall Horan -- and they were together at a group dinner earlier this year!



Selena’s gal pal, Courtney Lopez shared this photo in october that had EVERYONE shipping Niall and Selena.



So now that we know Selena prefers meeting guys in a group setting with her close personal friends, this picture has got us all speculating again! Especially since the two have also been friendly on social media since the dinner.



When Niall dropped his single “Nice to Meet Ya” a couple weeks later, Selena shared it on her instagram stories, asking her fans to download the tune.



And when she posted a clip of her now number one hit, “Lose You to Love Me,” Niall left a few heart emojis in the comment section.



But does this mean they’re dating?? Not so fast…



According to Niall himself, he’s not committed to anyone:



And Selena? Well in recent times she’s staying mum on the issue as well. But hey… we’ll take even the tiniest of hints with the whole group date setting. We’ve got our eye on those two!



Selena has a pretty big and busy year ahead of her though, so we doubt she had time for a new relationship. Just a few days ago, the singer revealed the title of her new album, and it’s release date.



She wrote on instagram:



Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart.



And we know she’ll be doing a ton of press, performing all over the place, and we’d put money on a full tour in the near future too!



And who knows! Maybe we’ll get the answer when Rare is released in just a few weeks! In a separate interview, Selena told us that the album is deeply personal, but we’ll also get an inside look into her personal life.



It’s all something the 27-year-old singer is ready for. She talked about writing music constantly during the 4 year gap since her last album in the capital FM interview and why this new music means so much to her.



Not gonna lie, we’re definitely ready for this new era of Selena! Annnnd of course, we’ll be dissecting every single lyric looking for clues about any possible romances…



