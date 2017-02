Published on Feb 9, 2017

Scotland Rugby Sevens star Colin Gregor travels to California, USA to try to turn around the fortunes of a struggling rugby team.



In The Z Team, struggling sports teams receive a helping hand from a game-changing coach and Olympic legend for whom losing is not an option.



