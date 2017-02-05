Japan Declares Crisis As Fukushima Reactor Begins Falling Into Ocean And Radiation Levels Soar★★★

Published on Feb 5, 2017

Unimaginable Disaster: Japan Declares Crisis As Fukushima Reactor Begins Falling Into The Pacific Ocean And Radiation Soars To The Highest Levels Ever Seen.



The latest developments at Japan's Fukushima reactor have been described as "unimaginable"and "unprecedented". Officials state that damages at the reactor are "far worse than previously

thought". Melted fuel has come in contact with underground water and the melted core appears spread over an "extensive area".



Radiation levels at the Fukushima reactor have also soared to their highest levels since the 2011 disaster. The radiation levels inside the containment vessel of the number 2 reactor at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex stood at 530 sieverts per hour, the highest since the 2011 disaster, the plant operator said on Thursday. Previously the highest radiation level monitored in the interior of the reactor had been 73 sieverts per hour.



The new radiation level, has been described by some experts as “unimaginable,”. These are record high fatal radiation levels, according to the institute.



Another truly unsettling revelation about the Fukushima problem came as a boss revealed 600 tons of fuel melted, and they can’t find it.



“Uncontrollable fission” is continuing under the site.



