Duterte “Responds” as China Rams Filipino Boat | China Uncensored

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 28, 2019
This week’s China News Headlines! A Chinese ship rammed a Filipino fishing boat and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte responds to calls for impeachment. The Democratic Primaries offered some surprises, but China as a threat to the United States was a major talking point. Huawei employees have been working with the Chinese military on research. Taiwan rallies in support of Hong Kong protesters. And President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are in Japan for the G20 summit. How will that go down?