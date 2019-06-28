Duterte “Responds” as China Rams Filipino Boat | China Uncensored

Published on Jun 28, 2019

This week’s China News Headlines! A Chinese ship rammed a Filipino fishing boat and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte responds to calls for impeachment. The Democratic Primaries offered some surprises, but China as a threat to the United States was a major talking point. Huawei employees have been working with the Chinese military on research. Taiwan rallies in support of Hong Kong protesters. And President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are in Japan for the G20 summit. How will that go down?



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/

__

© All Rights Reserved.