Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart's Relationship Status REVEALED By Riverdale Co-Star

Published on May 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#SkeetUlrich #ColeSprouse #LiliReinhart



Skeet Ulrich just revealed the real reason why he’s leaving Riverdale and it has fans heartbroken. He also may have spilled the tea on Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship status.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and in case you forgot, it was recently announced that Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead's dad, FP Jones, would be leaving the show.



At the time the news broke earlier this year, Skeet said he was quitting Riverdale to quote explore "other creative opportunities.”





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr