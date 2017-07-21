NATO Honors Sen. John McCain Senate Armed Services Committee Service to Islamic Extremism Slavery

Published on Jul 21, 2017

War crimes include the following serious violations of international humanitarian law:

(i) Grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions:

In the case of an international armed conflict, any of the following acts committed against persons or property protected under the provisions of the relevant Geneva Convention:

• wilful killing;

• torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments;

• wilfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health;

• extensive destruction or appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly;

• compelling a prisoner of war or other protected person to serve in the forces of a hostile Power;

• wilfully depriving a prisoner of war or other protected person of the rights of a fair and regular trial;

• unlawful deportation or transfer;

• unlawful confinement;

• taking of hostages.

Basis for the war crimes listed above

This list of grave breaches was included in the Geneva Conventions largely on the basis of crimes pursued after the Second World War by the International Military Tribunals at Nuremberg and at Tokyo and by national courts. The list is repeated in the Statutes of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and of the International Criminal Court. It is also reflected in the legislation of many States. The understanding that such violations are war crimes is uncontroversial.

Программа «Военная приёмка» продолжает работать в самой горячей точке планеты – в Сирии. В этот раз съёмочная группа отправляется на передовую, в Алеппо. Журналисты проедут по «дороге жизни» в бронекапсуле, где только на одном километре пути

Зрители увидят, какими варварскими способами боевики уничтожали город и обстреливали мирное население, цеха по производству «джихад-мобилей» - бронированных «машин смерти», чья задача, даже под обстрелом, подобраться вплотную к цели и подорвать десятки килограммов взрывчатки, загруженной на борт. И узнают зачем сирийские военные разводят на передовых заставах… гусей!

Подробности на http://tvzvezda.ru

( War Crimes )

Rule 156. Serious violations of international humanitarian law constitute war crimes.

Summary

State practice establishes this rule as a norm of customary international law applicable in both international / non-international armed conflicts.

International / non-international armed conflicts

The Statute of the International Criminal Court defines war crimes as, inter alia, “serious violations of the laws and customs applicable in international armed conflict / serious violations of the laws customs applicable in an armed conflict not of an international character”.Statutes of the International Criminal Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and for Rwanda and of the Special Court for Sierra Leone UNTAET Regulation No. 2000/15 for East Timor also provide jurisdiction over “serious” violations of international humanitarian law. In the Delalić case in 2001, in interpreting Article 3 of the Statute of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia listing the violations of the laws or customs of war over which the Tribunal has jurisdiction, the Appeals Chamber stated that the expression “laws customs of war” included all laws and customs of war in addition to those listed in the Article. Adjective “serious” in conjunction with “violations” is to be found in the military manuals and legislation of several States.

