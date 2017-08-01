Magician Breaks Down How Illusions Work | WIRED

WIRED
1.2M
49,645 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 1, 2017

Magician David Kwong breaks down magic into what he calls the "7 Principals of Illusion" and explains what goes into the execution of a magic trick.

Still haven’t subscribed to WIRED on YouTube? ►► http://wrd.cm/15fP7B7

CONNECT WITH WIRED
Web: http://wired.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WIRED
Facebook: https://facebook.com/WIRED
Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/wired
Google+: https://plus.google.com/+WIRED
Instagram: http://instagram.com/WIRED
Tumblr: http://WIRED.tumblr.com

Want even more? Subscribe to The Scene: http://bit.ly/subthescene

ABOUT WIRED
WIRED is where tomorrow is realized. Through thought-provoking stories and videos, WIRED explores the future of business, innovation, and culture.

Magician Breaks Down How Illusions Work | WIRED

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to