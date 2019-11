Published on Nov 1, 2019

There is a legitimate reason why China actively tries to suppress any mention of Taiwan, companies are lambasted and threatened if they don't call Taiwan a part of China and people get attacked and fired if they forget to include Taiwan in a map of China, why is that? Come and find out!



Simon Yu's Channel, please show him some support!:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrA_...



For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts



DOCUMENTARY LINKS:

Conquering Southern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Conquering Northern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...



For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/advchina

Mail order brides are a bad idea

https://youtu.be/N52-r5dCcnA



For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST

https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE

A message for Chinese nationalists!

https://youtu.be/8YYQcxJ9zDY



For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/serpentza

Australia BELONGS to CHINA!

https://youtu.be/lEEeNYXUTvY



Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza

Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za