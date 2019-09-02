TheBest2019 FIFAFanAward Nominee - Silvia Grecco

Published on Sep 2, 2019

Nickollas Grecco is a massive Palmeiras supporter… and he is blind. He would not appreciate the game nearly as much as he does were it not for his mother, Silvia, who takes him to the matches and narrates them for her adoring son, who is also autistic.



Silvia has become something of a famous face amongst Palmeiras fans, thanks to her huge heart and amazing commitment to her son and their shared passion for the beautiful game.



“What gives Nickollas the most pleasure in life is football and being in the stadium,” she said. “I go into details about the atmosphere, the characteristics of each player, and narrating goals is without doubt the most emotional part."