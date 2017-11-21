Deep State Take Down, WW3, Indictments, Zionist Info War with Robert David Steele

Published on Nov 21, 2017

Robert David Steele rejoins the program to discuss the sealed indictments that are mounting. We also discuss the deep state's attempts to remain in power and how Trump can defeat them and the Zionist Info war and agenda. He describes the Zionist agenda to start WW3 and the need to refocus our countries efforts on the needs of the nation.



You can learn more about Robert David Steele at http://robertdavidsteele.com/ or at http://phibetaiota.net/



Deep State/Zionist Censorship System: http://tinyurl.com/GoogleGestapo

Free Book on Pedophilia & Empire: http://tinyurl.com/pedoempire

Steele's Philosophy of Intelligence: http://tinyurl.com/steele-philosophy

Federal Lawsuit: http://tinyurl.com/Steele-vs-Goodman

