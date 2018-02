Published on Feb 20, 2018

A look at whether or not a flamboyant outfit help skaters achieve Olympic success and some of the best examples.



Part science, part trivia, this show uses advanced analytics to answer all those questions that you always had, but were afraid to ask! http://bit.do/QuestionsEN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com