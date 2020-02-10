Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth AVOID Run-In At Pre-Oscars Party!

Published on Feb 10, 2020

There’s NOTHING worse than running into an ex, right? And you may go to extreme lengths to make sure it doesn’t happen, like avoiding a certain spot where a run in might take place… Well, turns out in Hollywood, that’s almost impossible as exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemswoth just discovered.



What's up guys, I'm Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and the Oscars are officially over and with award shows comes lots of pre-parties and after parties.



Well, things got weird for Miley and Liam, who just so happened to be at the same party, at the same time, just weeks after they finalized their divorce.



And guys… If you thought these two could carry on being friendly after their split, think again! So leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night, there are parties all over Hollywood; it’s part of the big spectacle! Agencies tend to throw some of the biggest ragers and invite all the A-list talent to celebrate last year’s successes! So it was really no surprise that Miley would appear at a Pre-Oscars party for WME. No surprise that Liam would show up as well…



According to Cosmo, the ex couple largely ignored each other as best as possible. But making matters even worse, things got REAL awkward when Miley’s parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus showed up.



A source said, "They stayed away from each other. Liam left when Miley and her parents got there. Miley’s parents were staying separate from Liam and were hanging out in the back area of the party. They avoided him, but didn’t seem they had any beef with him. Miley also didn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that Liam was there because he left soon after she walked in."



YIKES!! So I guess no one is ready to socialize…And for good reason. I mean, Miley and Liam have been separated for nearly five months, but their divorce was only finalized a few weeks ago. TMZ reported the coupled cited “irreconcilable differences” on their official reason as to why the marriage didn’t work out.



But more damaging rumors on why the couple split began to circulate. A source told TMZ Liam was to blame for his drug and alcohol abuse saying Miley quote, “tried valiantly to save the marriage and the dealbreaker was that Liam was drinking a lot and using certain drugs.”



But Liam, of course, denied any substance abuse. Instead, his reps pointed the finger straight back to his wife; a wife who was unfaithful to him during their marriage… reportedly.



The rep told TMZ Quote, “This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behavior,” Miley, naturally, denied those allegations. She responded to the rumor on Twitter shortly after announcing the split.



I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.



She added: BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.



Making matters worse, Liam apparently didn’t know his marriage with Miley was over until he saw the announcement on social media. Miley had reportedly blindsided him. But, while his reps handled the media, Liam chose to stay out of the drama and has NOT responded directly to any rumors about his love life on social media.



Instead, he posted this:

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”



So yeah… we understand if there’s still a little “bad blood,” to quote Ms. Swift, between Miley and Liam. Don’t blame them oneeeee bit for steering clear of each other at the Oscars party.



And hey, they both have dived right into their work since the split! Miley is actually recovering from vocal chord surgery. She went under the knife back in November for an issue she’d unknowingly been dealing with for years.



Anyway, it’s time for you guys to chime in. Is there anyone out there who wished the exes could get along? I mean, we completely understand the current animosity -- everything is still very fresh! But eventually, do you think Miley and Liam will be able to be in the same room together?



