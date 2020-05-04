#Coronavirus #pandemic #Chinadestroyevidence

China Destroyed Evidence; What If Pandemic Lasts Two Years; Joshua Threatened by CCP | Crossroads

Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP
Transcript

Premiered May 4, 2020

An alleged intelligence report says that China deliberately suppressed or destroyed evidence of the virus outbreak, in an “assault on international transparency.” The report from Five Eyes was obtained by The Saturday Telegraph.

The claims were corroborated by Fox News, which cited an unnamed senior US official stating the document aligns with US intelligence that China knew the virus could spread between humans earlier than it claims, and that the virus spread more widely than it claimed in the first two weeks of the outbreak.

And a report from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy says the new coronavirus outbreak “will likely last 18 to 24 months.”

These stories and more in this episode of Crossroads.

➡️ ➡️ Sources of stories discussed in this episode: https://bit.ly/3e8UsP5

