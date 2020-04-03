WorldCupAtHome | USA v Germany (Canada 2015)

Loading...
Fans voted in numbers on Twitter to have their favourite World Cup matches streamed on YouTube. Now, it’s time to enjoy these classic games with fans across the globe.We’re going back to Canada 2015 to revisit an iconic FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final: USA-Germany!Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4...Canada 2015 Top 10 goals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXwd2...Canada 2015 highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCG2y...Relive other iconic #WorldCup matches in full: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...#FIFAWWC Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...France 2019 Official Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA6Fr...The best of #FIFAWWC France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI7Lt...USWNT | A Nation's Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tVo...Get your football fill from FIFA:FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw... FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
