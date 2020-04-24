#ArianaGrande #PaigeNeimann #ArianaGrandeLookalike

Ariana Grande SHADES 'Degrading' TikTok Impersonators!

Clevver News
4.68M
1,710 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#ArianaGrande #PaigeNeimann #ArianaGrandeLookalike

Listen up all you Ariana Grande TikTok impersonators: the fun stops now because Ari just made it clear that she doesn’t find your Cat Valentine impersonations funny or amusing in the slightest.

What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News, and according to Ariana, imitation is actually the WORST form of flattery…


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to