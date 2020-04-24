Ariana Grande SHADES 'Degrading' TikTok Impersonators!

Published on Apr 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#ArianaGrande #PaigeNeimann #ArianaGrandeLookalike



Listen up all you Ariana Grande TikTok impersonators: the fun stops now because Ari just made it clear that she doesn’t find your Cat Valentine impersonations funny or amusing in the slightest.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News, and according to Ariana, imitation is actually the WORST form of flattery…





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr