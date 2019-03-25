#MusicMonday

Barbora Mokošová's Gymnastics Floor Routine to "Let It Go" (Disney Cover) | Music Monday

Published on Mar 25, 2019

The Slovak gymnast sensation, Barbora Mokošová, left it all on the floor during this stunning Gymnastics Floor Routine to The Piano Guys' cover of Let it Go from the hit movie Frozen.

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

