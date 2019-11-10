Receiving a gold medal after doping cheats are caught! Ep 1 ft. Christine Girard | Take The Podium

After Girard finished in 4th place at Beijing 2008, the Canadian weightlifter fell into a depression. She worked back into shape for London 2012, where she finished in third. But now, after disqualifications due to doping and the reallocation of medals, she is finally awarded the Olympic medals she deserved.

Clean athletes are finally awarded their rightful Olympic medal following the disqualification of doped athletes: https://oly.ch/ttp_en

