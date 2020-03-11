All Vasyl Lomachenko 🇺🇦 Olympic Boxing Bouts | Athlete Highlights

Published on Mar 11, 2020

This week's Athlete Highlights video shows Vasyl Lomachenko's impressive road to two Olympic Boxing victories in Beijing 2008 and again in London 2012. The Ukrainian lightweight boxer is known for his exceptional hand speed, timing, accuracy, creativity, athleticism, defense, and footwork. Enjoy watching the highlights of his fights during the Summer Olympics!



1) Round of 32 in Beijing 2008 vs Albert Selimov

2) Round of 16 - Beijing 2008 vs Bahodirjon Sultonov

3) Quarter-Final - Beijing 2008 vs Li Yang

4) Semi-Final Beijing 2008 vs Yakup Kilic

5) Gold Medal Vout Beijing 2008 vs Khedafi Djelkhir 🥇



6) Round of 16 London 2012 vs Wellington Arias

7) Quarter-Final London 2012 vs Felix Verdejo

8) Semi-Final London 2012 vs Yasnier Toledo

9) Gold Medal Bout London 2012 vs Han Soonchul 🥇



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com