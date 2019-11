Published on Nov 11, 2019

Brazil topped Italy 2-0 on Monday at Goiania’s Estadio Olimpico to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™. Buoyed by goals at the beginning and end of the first half, the Seleção are now in the last four for the second straight edition of the competition.



