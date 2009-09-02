Published on Sep 2, 2009

Iran



Ein Film über die einzigartige und wunderschöne Natur des Iran. Persien, eine der ältesten Hochkulturen auf dieser Erde, besitzt eine große Vielfalt an Natur. Im Norden (Shomal, siehe "Shomal - Paradies auf Erden") angrenzend an das Kaspische Meer, liegt ein schmaler, grüner Küstenstreifen. Er wird hauptsächlich für den Anbau von Reis und Tee benutzt. Direkt an diesem Küstenstreifen erhebt sich eines der beiden großen Gebirge des Iran, das Alborz-Gebirge. Do-Hezar (Zweitausend) und Se-Hezar (Dreitausend) sind beliebte Ausflugsziele. Im Zentraliran und im Osten befindet sich hauptsächlich Wüste. Die bekannteste ist die Wüste Lut, in der sich auch die Wüstenstadt Yazd befindet, die berühmt ist für ihre "Windtürme", antike Kühlsysteme. Im Süden befindet sich ebenfalls Meer, der Persische Golf mit der Urlaubsinsel Kish. Berühmte Städte sind zudem Isfahan (siehe "Isfahan - Nesfe Jahan"), Shiraz mit der antiken Hauptstadt Persepolis, das religiöse Pilgerziel Mashad und die Hauptstadt Teheran.



Iran



A film about the inimitable and wonderful landscape of Iran. Persia, one of the oldest high crops of the world, has a great diversity in its nature. In the north (Shomal, Shomal Paradies auf Erden) there is an access to the Caspian Sea. It is a small, green shore. There is mainly cultivated rice and tea. One of the two big rock mass of Iran is the Alborz, which is directly adjacent to the north. Do-Hezar (two-thousand) and Se-Hezar (three-thousand) are favoured pick-nick-places for the people. In Cental-Iran and in the east there is desert. The Lut-desert is the most common one. There is also Yazd located, an old city, which is well known for its windtowers, ancient air conditioners. In the south there is also the sea the Persian Gulf with its tourism-isle Kish. Famous cities are Esfahan (Isfahan Nesfe Jahan), Shiraz with the ancient capital Persepolis, the religious pilgrim-city Mashad and the capital Tehran.



Music:



1. Moein - Gozashte

2. Doostam Nadari

3. Sattar - Salam