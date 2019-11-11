#MusicMonday

Alina Zagitova's Free Programme to "Don Quixote" at PyeongChang 2018 | Music Monday

Olympic
Published on Nov 11, 2019

This week on Music Monday we feature the classic Short Program to Leon Minkus' "Don Quixote" by Alina Zagitova from Russia!

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

