Vanessa Hudgens Is 'HAPPY' After Austin Butler Split!

Published on Jan 16, 2020

By now we all know that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have broken up after almost 9 long years of dating. But now the dust has settled and they’re figuring out their new lives away from each other, and Vanessa seems to be thriving already.What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and breakups are hard no matter what. But when you’ve been together for nearly a decade, they can be all the more difficult.Vanessa, though, is taking her recent breakup from actor Austin Butler in stride. The news broke just a few days ago on Us Weekly. They said that, quote “Vanessa has been telling those close to her about the breakup.”And though she was taking her time with letting her friends know and doing her breakup on her own terms, it seems that there might have been issues between the two of them for at least a few months.The last photo they posted together was them on Halloween.And since then, NOTHING. However, I did sit down with her on November 16th of 2019 while she was promoting her new Netflix movie, “The Knight Before Christmas” and in that interview she answered this… But the two noticeably didn’t spend the holidays together, either, as evidenced by their social media.That’s when fans of the two of them first began to speculate that they might not be together anymore.In fact, Austin hasn’t posted about his long-time girlfriend in, well, a long time. Since last July, to be specific. He shared a pic of them at the premiere for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.But what might be the most telling clue of all was Vanessa’s interview with Cosmo UK that hit stands earlier this month, where she opened up about the difficulty that she and Austin faced being long distance at times.But since the news broke that this couple was no more, Vanessa has been pretty active on social media and in real life.She was first heard from on Instagram, sharing this selfie with a little fairy emoji as a caption.She seemingly wants people to know that she’s doing well, because she also shared a series of videos on her instagram story of her joking around with the crew on set. In one video she was laughing and singing along to “Happy” by Ashanti.Queens recognize queens.Listen to that laugh! Look at how happy she seems! We love to see it.Vanessa also attended the premiere of “Bad Boys for Life” earlier this week. On Tuesday she shared a bunch of photos of herself from the premiere. And, again, she looks happy as can be.

She shared a screenshot that her friend Sarah Hyland took, and matched it with that song I haven’t been able to get out of my head since Hillary Duff released it in 2003. She also posed with Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton, taking a snap or two that we’ll see probably in 6 months when Charles remembers to get those photos developed.So it seems like she’s living her best life, for now, and not letting the drama get to her. Her and Austin were in a long distance relationship for a big chunk of their time together. As two actors with busy schedules, they were often in different time zones - different countries, even.Vanessa has been in a number of Christmas movies in recent years, most notably, Netflix’s “The Christmas Switch” and as mentioned earlier, “The Knight Before Christmas”.Say that 5 times fast. Austin, meanwhile, is prepping his vocal cords to play Elvis Presley in a biopic about the singer that is in pre-production.He’s currently in Australia, where a large portion of the movie is being filmed. Soo they ultimately split because of their busy schedules. But is there a chance that they’ll reconcile once they see each other again? Apparently it’s not out of the realm of possibility. A source told E! News that there’s no bad blood between the two. They said that Austin and Vanessa are, quote “going to see what happens”.Though distance is ultimately what separated them, ironically enough, Vanessa spoke about how they made their long distance relationship work for so long.Hopefully they can reconcile and figure things out quickly, because some fans of Vanessa’s are already trying to get her to rebound with Zac Efron.The two dated a long time ago while they were both young stars and lovers in High School Musical.Tweets began rolling in almost immediately after news of their break up. So what do you guys think? Do you hope Vanessa and Austin get back together in the future? What about her and Zac? Let me know what you think in the comments below.And then click the subscribe button below to make sure you’re getting the latest details on everything you need to know regarding break ups, make ups, and anything in between. I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!



