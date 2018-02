Published on Feb 16, 2018

The are some moments you'll never forget. Especially when you're the winner of an Olympic Snowboard Cross race. Here are the top 5 winning moments incl. a photo finish by Seth Wescott and Radoslav Zidek, a moustache ritual from Eva Samkova (CZE) and a very surprised Tanja Frieden (SUI).



