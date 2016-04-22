🇵🇸 Have Palestinian leaders failed their people? | Head to Head

Published on Apr 22, 2016

The deadline of the latest round of US-sponsored Israeli-Palestinian peace talks is looming. But can it produce an agreement after decades of failure?



For more than 20 years, from the Madrid talks in 1991 up to recent times, Dr Saeb Erekat has been negotiating peace with the Israelis - without success.



In this episode, Mehdi Hasan goes head to head with Dr Erekat on the shortcomings of the Palestinian strategy, and whether his government's alleged corruption and human rights abuses have played a part.



