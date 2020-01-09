Louis Tomlinson Addresses ENGAGEMENT Rumors!

Published on Jan 9, 2020

Well it looks like we might be looking forward to seeing a Very One Direction wedding sometime soon! That’s according to rumors, at least.



What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and a few news sites out there are reporting that Louis Tomlinson recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder.



Well, on again off again long time girlfriend, Elanor Calder.



Louis and Eleanor started dating way back during the good ole days of One Direction.



She was pretty much a regular, every day non-famous person back then, who found her way into modeling through her exposure to the One Direction star.



Well, the two were still teens back when they started dating and although they were together for quite some time, things still didn’t work out between them.



They began dating around September 2011, even before One Direction’s debut album premiered and took the world by storm.



Well, she stuck it through with Louis through most of the ups and downs, until around March 2015, right around the same time Zayn left One Direction.



At the time, People magazine reported that the split was due to the lack of time the two got to spend together. They said “they tried really hard to make it work but it was just impossible – he's away for nine months a year and they just grew apart.”



They went on a break for a few years, during which Louis found himself involved with a number of different girls - including Briana Jungwirth, who ended up having Louis’ child, Freddie Reign Tomlinson.



The baby was born in January of 2016, less than a year after his initial split from Eleanor.



But the past is in the past, and as Louis’ baby turns 4 this month, he might be looking to make his relationship with Eleanor last a lifetime.



There were initial reports on the blind item gossip site, “Blind Gossip”, which pedals information from inside sources close to celebrities.



It’s important to note that they’ve been right a lot in the past. Like, they predicted that Harry and Meghan would move out of Buckingham Palace months ago.



So it’s not a far stretch that other news sites would read this story about Louis Tomlinson and run with it.



The initial report on Blind Gossip said ‘When he belonged to a famous singing group, he had a girlfriend. She was not a celebrity, but she was very loyal. Despite that, Singer and Loyal broke up.”



See, on blind items like these, they often don’t reveal the names of the people they’re talking about in order to protect themselves from libel claims.



Instead, people are supposed to guess on the identity of who the rumors are about.



This one was pretty obvious that it was about Louis, though they’re not always as straightforward.



It continues “He wound up having a baby with someone else but eventually circled back to Loyal, and they started dating again. A few months ago, your friends at Blind Gossip told you that Singer was seriously thinking of proposing to Loyal. Well, guess what just happened? Singer was at a bachelor party in a foreign country very recently. HIS bachelor party!”



It concludes by saying “Singer and Loyal are engaged… and it looks like the wedding will be happening very soon!”



Which is really exciting and surprising news! I didn’t see anything about Louis going on vacation recently. In fact, the last time he was seen on vacation was with Eleanor in Ibiza last June. And as far as I know, you usually don’t bring your female fiancee on your bachelor party with you.



But to take it to another level, multiple news outlets read the blind item and tried to confirm with Louis and his team that he was in fact engaged to Eleanor.



And GUESS WHAT! Louis’ team denied all of the claims saying he and Eleanor are engaged.



Though Louis and Eleanor have been back together for almost 3 years now, they apparently are not quite ready to pop the question just yet, according to them.



Of course, there’s also the chance that they ARE already engaged, but Louis isn’t ready to announce it to the world yet.



Celebrities lie about their personal lives ALL the time in order to save face. We can’t blame them! Some things they’re just not ready to share with other people.



So maybe they just appreciate their privacy and don’t want everyone to know that they’re getting married.



