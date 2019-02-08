Proudly Serving A One-World Government- The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in England

Published on Feb 8, 2019

For over a century The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in England has worked behind the scenes to lay the groundwork for a one world government. It has relentlessly pushed propaganda that predicts the end of Western civilization, adopted from the work of German philosopher Oswald Spengler. Under this secretive institute’s direction, the British elite and their American counterparts perfected the art of propaganda and successfully used this to get America involved in a war her people opposed. Tavistock is all about shaping opinion, culture, and gaining political consensus for a one world government and total domination.

