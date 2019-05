Published on May 30, 2019

Despite the armed conflicts in the capital Tripoli, young Libyans still enjoy the hobby of drifting.

Young Libyans enjoy drifting at night during the holy month of Ramadan, after breaking their fast since dawn.

They gather in a parking lot in Tripoli, chanting, cheering and watching drivers showing their drifting skills.

Fans consider drifting an opportunity for entertainment and spending some good time away from usual coffee shops.