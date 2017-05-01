Published on May 1, 2017

Healing Music with a frequency of 7 Hz Deep Theta Meditation | Hidden Possibilities of Our Brain



If you wish to express your gratitude in the form of finance for the development of the channel! You can make a transfer to the card! I am grateful for any amount!

5168 7555 1364 6394 Evgeny Khonin (music)



This therapeutic cosmic music with a quiet frequency of 963 Hz very favorably affects the mind, has a healing and soothing effect. With the help of this music - meditation you can easily reach a state of peace and tranquility. Meditation easily helps to remove the negative, heals, defragments it, helping to find integrity.



While listening to the meditation of healing I strongly recommend experiencing the harmony of the soul and body, positive emotions towards someone or anything.



This meditation can be listened to for an unlimited number of times during the day.

I wish all healing



This meditation is suitable for beginners, just beautiful music for meditation, life is beautiful, meditation will help to find harmony, meditation is strong healing of the body, this meditation is abundance, happiness and inspiration.

This video meditation is very useful before going to sleep, meditation raises kundalini, meditation helps to gain strong health.



Music by Evgeny Khonin http://vk.com/evgeniyphotographer

Meditation - Ekaterina Shaposhnikova https://vk.com/katya_shaposhnikova



😇



