Former UK Ambassador to Syria: Douma Chemical Attack is staged

Published on Apr 10, 2018

Former UK ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford tells a BBC journalist and Western audiences to use their brains and think critically before falling into the propaganda of the Islamist jihadists.



▶Become a PATRON▶

https://www.patreon.com/SyrianaAnalysis

▶Paypal▶

paypal.me/KevorkAlmassian

▶ Buy a Syrian flag▶

eBay:https://goo.gl/uExbeh

Amazon: https://goo.gl/LYUZ2N



Twitter▶ https://twitter.com/SyrianaAnalysis

Facebook▶ https://www.facebook.com/SyrianaAnalysis

Steemit▶ https://steemit.com/@syrianaanalysis