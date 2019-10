Published on Oct 19, 2019

Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis addresses the recent security developments in North-Eastern #Syria, particularly the Turkish invasion to create the so-called safe zone, #Erdogan-Pense agreement and the #Kurdish question.



📲 Sponsor Syriana Analysis on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/SyrianaAnalysis

📲 Support Syriana Analysis through PayPal https://www.paypal.me/kevorkalmassian



Twitterâ–¶ https://twitter.com/SyrianaAnalysis

Facebookâ–¶ https://www.facebook.com/SyrianaAnalysis

Telegramâ–¶ https://t.me/SyrianaAnalysis

Websiteâ–¶ https://www.syriana-analysis.com