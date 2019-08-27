SYRIA | What's It Like to be a Tourist in Damascus in 2019?

Published on Aug 27, 2019

My trip to Syria was one of the most eye-opening journeys I've ever made. It was tough to reconcile my awareness of the recent tragic conflict in the country, with the beauty and positivity I experienced there... But certainly, the people of Damascus MADE my visit. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me there with open arms.



Please note: this vlog documents my personal trip to Syria, as a tourist. It is not necessarily a travel recommendation, nor a commentary on the political climate, nor an attempt to show the ordinary life of Syrian citizens.



