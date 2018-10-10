The killer lung disease behind the forgotten human cost of China Shenzhen’s economic miracle

South China Morning Post
149K
6,534 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 10, 2018

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://sc.mp/2kAfuvJ

“[We are treated] like ants… not humans. If I had known of the dangers and hazards of pneumatic drilling, I would never have done the work, no matter how poor I was,” said Wang Zhaogang, who now faces a slow, painful death thanks to pneumatic drilling work he did to help build Shenzhen into the tech metropolis it is today.

For five years from 2004 he worked without proper protection, breathing in stone dust which has destroyed his lungs and turned him into a terminal silicosis patient. Wang and more than 600 fellow drill workers from Hunan are now petitioning for justice.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to