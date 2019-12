Published on Nov 29, 2019

Scotland Yard is saying it had been in communication with US law enforcement about Jeffrey Epstein but decided to not move forward with the case because allegations were “outside of the UK.” RT America’s John Huddy has more.



#QuestionMore #RTAmerica #InQuestionRT



Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/

Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/



Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America