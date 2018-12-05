Museo del Prado 200 years - 3D projection mapping

3D projection mapping directed by Onionlab, which is part of the show “Museo del Prado. Un lugar de memoria y futuro”, organized and produced by Ciudadano Kien by Ciudadano Kien, for the 200 anniversary of the National Museum of El Prado. The show included an aereal performance by La Fura dels Baus and fireworks by Pirotecnia Vulcano.
The video mapping transformed the inert facade of the building into something organic, creating an immersive visual journey of lights, shadows and optical illusions that recounted the history of the museum and the collections and works of art that it houses.
Produced and Directed by Onionlab
Agency: Ciudadano Kien
Technical Direction: Onionlab
Technical Engineering: Ingerent
Voice over: Juan Echanove
Onionlab Crew
Direction: Aleix Fernandez
Technical direction: Jordi Pont
Producer: Laia Alabart
3D Artists: Adam Alsina, Santiago Morrison, Aris Serrallonga, Federico Morrison
Compositing: Gerard Rubio
Scriptwriter: Héctor Castells
Photoshop Artist: Emili Ametller
Music and sound design: Unai Lazcano
Music composition: BEFORE TIGERS a.k.a. Laurent Delforge