Museo del Prado 200 years - 3D projection mapping

Published on Dec 5, 2018

3D projection mapping directed by Onionlab, which is part of the show “Museo del Prado. Un lugar de memoria y futuro”, organized and produced by Ciudadano Kien by Ciudadano Kien, for the 200 anniversary of the National Museum of El Prado. The show included an aereal performance by La Fura dels Baus and fireworks by Pirotecnia Vulcano.



The video mapping transformed the inert facade of the building into something organic, creating an immersive visual journey of lights, shadows and optical illusions that recounted the history of the museum and the collections and works of art that it houses.



Produced and Directed by Onionlab

Agency: Ciudadano Kien

Technical Direction: Onionlab

Technical Engineering: Ingerent

Voice over: Juan Echanove



Onionlab Crew

Direction: Aleix Fernandez

Technical direction: Jordi Pont

Producer: Laia Alabart

3D Artists: Adam Alsina, Santiago Morrison, Aris Serrallonga, Federico Morrison

Compositing: Gerard Rubio

Scriptwriter: Héctor Castells

Photoshop Artist: Emili Ametller

Music and sound design: Unai Lazcano

Music composition: BEFORE TIGERS a.k.a. Laurent Delforge