Published on Oct 28, 2018

Hasan Minhaj tackles the reality of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's autocratic rule and, as a Muslim and an American, breaks down why the world should reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia.



Watch Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80239931



#Netflix #PatriotAct #HasanMinhaj

Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2OHQXpO



About Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj:

New episodes, new topics, every Sunday - only on Netflix. Hasan Minhaj brings an incisive and nuanced perspective to global news, politics, and culture in his unique comedy series. Subscribe to the Patriot Act channel now to stay up to date with episode clips and original content from Hasan and the Patriot Act team.



About Netflix:

Netflix is the world’s leading Internet television network with over 93.8 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.



Connect with Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Online:

Visit Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj WEBSITE: https://bit.ly/2JbZISS

Like Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on FACEBOOK: https://bit.ly/2R5RAWY

Follow Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on TWITTER: https://bit.ly/2CWqPkN

Follow Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on INSTAGRAM: https://bit.ly/2OH80Ir





Saudi Arabia | Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj | Netflix

https://www.youtube.com/patriotact