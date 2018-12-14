Alone (Heart vocal cover)

Published on Dec 14, 2018

Yes, I have a Patreon page. https://www.patreon.com/truthsurge You can support your boy there if you want!


Welp, someone mentioned this one and I thought it'd be a challenge to do so ... I did it. Lead and harmony vocals are me.

Hardest part was that high part right b4 chorus #2. I had to do several takes and so this is not all one take, but many takes patched together.

I use a string of effects on the vocal. Here is the basic chain, if ya care.

pitch shift (-7 semitones)
compression
autotune
eq
multiband compression
de-esser

Then I run the track to ANOTHER track which is just reverb/echo/etc. Then, I add some automation for things like volume and how much autotune I want at any given time etc. I'll add some eq to a single phrase if I need to. Whatever I can do to make it work. AND.... don't tell anybody but the high harmony is just an old take of the LEAD track pitched up some more and adjusted for the right notes. Yup.

