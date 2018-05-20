🇻🇪 Vote under way in Venezuela election amid opposition boycott | Al Jazeera English

Published on May 20, 2018

Venezuelans are voting in an election widely expected to return President Nicolas Maduro to power.

His main challenger is Henri Falcon, who broke away from the main opposition.

Maduro's two most popular rivals have been barred from running.

The rest of the opposition is calling for a boycott of the vote, saying it is rigged and calling it a sham.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from San Cristobal.
