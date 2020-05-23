How to draw an owl, draw birds, #YouTubeKids

Premiered May 23, 2020

Today we will learn how to draw an owl.

0:04 First we draw a small circle and next we draw a second circle. These will be the eyes of an owl.

0:10 Now let's draw two big circles. These will be the eyes of an owl outside. There are two large circles around the owl's eyes. We will draw them.

0:20 Now let's draw the beak. It is sharp and bent downwards.

0:44 Now let's draw two ears. Small and sharp ears listen carefully to what is happening around.

1:01 Let's draw an owl's body.

1:41 Now let's draw two wings. The wings have been shown solely to give a sense of proportion.

02:02 Our owl is sitting on a twig. Draw the paws of an owl and a tree branch.

02:15 Let's finish painting the details

See what owls are.

