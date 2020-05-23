How to draw an owl, draw birds, #YouTubeKids

Premiered May 23, 2020

Today we will learn how to draw an owl.
0:04 First we draw a small circle and next we draw a second circle. These will be the eyes of an owl.
0:10 Now let's draw two big circles. These will be the eyes of an owl outside. There are two large circles around the owl's eyes. We will draw them.
0:20 Now let's draw the beak. It is sharp and bent downwards.
0:44 Now let's draw two ears. Small and sharp ears listen carefully to what is happening around.
1:01 Let's draw an owl's body.
1:01 Now let's draw the body, paws of the Hare and draw the details.
1:41 Now let's draw two wings. The wings have been shown solely to give a sense of proportion.
02:02 Our owl is sitting on a twig. Draw the paws of an owl and a tree branch.
02:15 Let's finish painting the details
See what owls are.
Come to us again, and we will draw a lot of interesting things.

Как нарисовать How sketch, як намалювати, #drawing, #draw, how to draw, Олівець Малювець
Нам подобається #youtubeKids, ми також робимо все для youtube kids app.
В наших відео діти learn colors
Учимся рисовать вместе. Почти каждый человек пробовал рисовать. У одних получается лучше, у других не очень. Но мы все рисуем. Особенно в детстве. Давайте научимся сами, научим детей рисовать.
