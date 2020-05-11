Published on May 11, 2020

Lawyer Lawrence Garbuz became known as “patient zero” in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle when officials traced an outbreak there back to him. Speaking exclusively to TODAY alongside his wife, Adina, he says “I’m thankful I’m alive.” He says there was no mention of coronavirus during his first visit to a doctor with a cough, and attributes his survival to Adina insisting he be intubated when he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance: “My wife saved my life.”

New York’s Coronavirus ‘Patient Zero’: ‘My Wife Saved My Life’ | TODAY