Published on Dec 20, 2019

Bolivia’s coup-imposed government now has a court order for the arrest of former President Evo Morales, issued on the grounds of his alleged incitement of riots and “terrorism.” RT producer Dr. Enrique Rivera joins Rick Sanchez to weigh in.





#QuestionMore #RTAmerica



Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/

Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/



Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America