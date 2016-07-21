Complicite

The Encounter directed and performed by Simon McBurney premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival in August 2015 and has toured all over Europe, Australia and the USA, including a 4 month run on Broadway.



"Spellbinding" Daily Telegraph ★★★★★

"An aural and visual delight" Financial Times ★★★★★

“A must-see - or perhaps I should say, a must-hear." Independent ★★★★★



A recording made in 2016 is being rebroadcast for a week in May 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown. In broadcasting it again now, we not only wanted to give people in isolation access to our work, but to contribute to the very current discussions around the most important issue of our time – how we respond to the climate and ecological emergency, and in particular, the need to listen more closely. To each other. To our communities. To other cultures. To nature itself.



