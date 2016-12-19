Skip navigation
Classical KING FM
Classical KING FM Website
Classical KING FM
11:21
Classical Prague and Blue Danube River Cruise with KING FM
Poulenc: Cello Sonata - 3. Ballabile | Julian Schwarz & Marika Bournaki
Schubert: String Quintet in C Maj, D. 956: III. Scherzo (excerpt) | Girsky Quartet wth Andrew Cook
Sherrill Milnes and Maria Zouves: Advice for First-time Opera-goers
A Conversation with Sherrill Milnes and Maria Zouves
Brass Band Northwest | Oskar Böhme, Sextet: Scherzo
Rebecca Clarke: Passacaglia on an Old English Tune | Amber Archibald, viola & Jamie Namkung, piano
Frédéric Chopin: Etude Op. 25, No. 12 | Alexander Lu, piano
Adolfo Mejía Navarro: Bambuco | Mark Wilson, guitar
Bach: Suite #6 in D Major for Solo Cello, BWV 1012: Courante | Dale Henderson
Bach: Suite #1 in G Major for Solo Cello, BWV 1007: Sarabande | Dale Henderson
Germaine Tailleferre: Sonatine pour Harpe, Lento | Sophie Baird-Daniel, harp
Maurice Ravel: Trio in A minor: IV Final | Puget Sound Piano Trio
Manuel de Falla: Seven Popular Spanish Songs | Michael Nicolella & Alexandra Picard
William McGibbon: Trio Sonata #3 in B minor: Largo
J.S. Bach: Allemande from Cello Suite No.1 | Dave Beck, cello
Samuel Barber: Canzone for flute & piano | Nancy Stagnitta, flute & Megan McElroy, piano
Enrique Crespo: Suite American No. 1, Ragtime | Mosaic Brass Quintet
Bach: Viola da Gamba Sonata in D Major, BWV 1028 Allegro | Dale Henderson & William Chapman Nyaho
Santiago de Murcia: Canario & Cumbees | Stephen Stubbs, guitar & Maxine Eilander, harp
Ēriks Ešenvalds: Northern Lights | Seattle Pro Musica
Rebecca Clarke: Morpheus | Jeremy Berry, viola & Michael Refvem, piano
Marin Marais: Pièces en Trio Suite No. 5 in e minor: Passacaille | Byron Schenkman & Friends
Shostakovich: String Quartet #3, III. Allegro non troppo | Skyros Quartet
David Popper: Requiem for 3 Cellos & Piano, Op.66 | Krishnaswami, Wharton, Salman, Salman
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Sonata no.2 in A major | Quinton Morris, violin & Li-Tan Hsu, piano
Gerald Finzi: Five Bagatelles 3, 4 | Eric Mandat, clarinet & Jessica Choe, piano
Hilary Field: Donzella: Fantasia on a Sephardic Lullaby | Hilary Field, guitar
Improvised passacaglia in d | Alexander Weimann, harpsichord
Jon Bash: Oratorio, IV. Dance | Equus Saxophone Quartet
