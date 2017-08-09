Skip navigation
Mike Berardino
Loading...
All activities
Mike Berardino
52 minutes ago
0:59
Step into clubhouse celebration of 2017 wild-card winning Minnesota Twins
- Duration: 59 seconds.
Mike Berardino
52 minutes ago
84 views
Mike Berardino
55 minutes ago
0:22
Wild-card Twins whoop it up in champagne-soaked clubhouse
- Duration: 22 seconds.
Mike Berardino
55 minutes ago
54 views
Mike Berardino
57 minutes ago
0:31
Scenes from Twins' clubhouse celebration: Eddie Guardado is cold
- Duration: 31 seconds.
Mike Berardino
57 minutes ago
97 views
Mike Berardino
1 hour ago
1:27
Joe Mauer after returning to postseason for first time since 2010
- Duration: 87 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 hour ago
73 views
Mike Berardino
3 hours ago
1:19
Adalberto Mejia says he'll be ready if entrusted with a postseason start for Twins
- Duration: 79 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 hours ago
30 views
Mike Berardino
9 hours ago
1:37
#mntwins CBO Derek Falvey provides Miguel Sano medical update
- Duration: 97 seconds.
Mike Berardino
9 hours ago
122 views
Mike Berardino
1 day ago
1:47
Brian Dozier on his go-ahead 3-run homer off Cleveland RHP Bryan Shaw in 8-6 win
- Duration: 107 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 day ago
480 views
Mike Berardino
1 day ago
2:21
John Adams, drumming at Cleveland Indians games for 44 years, tells a few stories
- Duration: 2 minutes, 21 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 day ago
113 views
Mike Berardino
4 days ago
0:35
Ervin Santana on his 16th win, 10-4 over Tigers
- Duration: 35 seconds.
Mike Berardino
4 days ago
45 views
Mike Berardino
5 days ago
0:49
Kyle Gibson on his career-long success against Miguel Cabrera
- Duration: 49 seconds.
Mike Berardino
5 days ago
32 views
Mike Berardino
5 days ago
0:42
Max Kepler after his 2nd homer this week off a LHP
- Duration: 42 seconds.
Mike Berardino
5 days ago
284 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
1:10
Bartolo Colon insists he's not wearing down despite 13.09 ERA over past 3 starts.
- Duration: 70 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
299 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
1:17
Brian Dozier calls for mandatory protective netting after Yankee Stadium foul ball hits young fan
- Duration: 77 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
64,688 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
2:32
Jose Berrios on emotions of third child and Hurricane Maria heading toward Puerto Rico
- Duration: 2 minutes, 32 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
138 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
1:05
Joe Mauer on 3-pitch strikeout vs Aroldis Chapman in 2-1 loss to Yankees
- Duration: 65 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
446 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
1:14
Eduardo Escobar, finalist for MLB Man of the Year, on his charity work in Venezuela.
- Duration: 74 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
72 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
1:30
Adalberto Mejia after his first big-league start in nearly 6 weeks
- Duration: 90 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
23 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
2:09
Bartolo Colon on loss to Blue Jays, owning copyright to "Big Sexy" nickname
- Duration: 2 minutes, 9 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
194 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
1:22
Byron Buxton after his first walk-off hit since 2013 at Class A Cedar Rapids
- Duration: 82 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
166 views
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
0:49
Jose Berrios after second walk-off win in as many nights for surging Twins
- Duration: 49 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 week ago
56 views
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
1:01
Bono dedicates Minneapolis show to "eternal memory of Prince Rogers Nelson"
- Duration: 61 seconds.
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
25 views
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
2:20
"One" by U2 on 9/8/17 in Minneapolis
- Duration: 2 minutes, 20 seconds.
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
13 views
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
2:02
U2 performs "Bad" in Minneapolis on 9/8/17
- Duration: 2 minutes, 2 seconds.
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
43 views
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
1:50
"In God's Country" in Minneapolis
- Duration: 110
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
56 views
"A song about how a landscape can change -- in a person, in a town, in a country -- when you're not looking." -- Bono
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
1:12
U2 performs "Bad" in Minneapolis
- Duration: 72 seconds.
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
495 views
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
1:52
"Sunday Bloody Sunday" in Minneapolis
- Duration: 112 seconds.
Mike Berardino
2 weeks ago
151 views
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
1:47
Byron Buxton on going to Plan B after bunting foul in the first on a 3-for-5 night
- Duration: 107 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
99 views
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
1:57
Kyle Gibson after winning his 3rd straight start, 17-0 over #Royals.
- Duration: 117 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
79 views
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
2:33
Joe Nathan throws out ceremonial first pitch to old Twins battery mate Joe Mauer
- Duration: 2 minutes, 33 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
560 views
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
2:43
Joe Nathan interrupts his retirement press conference after Wayne Hattaway's cell phone rings
- Duration: 2 minutes, 43 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
496 views
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
1:10
Niko Goodrum after his first career call-up to Minnesota Twins
- Duration: 70 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
314 views
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
1:16
Joe Nathan signs one-day contract to retire as a Minnesota Twin
- Duration: 76 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
1,801 views
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
1:54
Bartolo Colon says this Twins team reminds him of his old Indians, Angels teams that won late.
- Duration: 114 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
265 views
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
1:13
Twins CBO Derek Falvey on MRI showing no breaks in Byron Buxton's left hamate bone
- Duration: 73 seconds.
Mike Berardino
3 weeks ago
178 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
0:48
Byron Buxton on learning to stay relaxed in clutch situations.
- Duration: 48 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
100 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
2:07
Byron Buxton after his 3-homer game in Toronto
- Duration: 2 minutes, 7 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
303 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:19
Bartolo Colon after beating the Blue Jays while honoring his late mother's memory
- Duration: 79 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
71 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:44
John Curtiss on the improvements to his slider, command this year in Twins system.
- Duration: 104 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
182 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:21
Robbie Grossman runs pass patterns, makes 1-handed grabs on throws from Perry Castellano
- Duration: 81 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
68 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
2:17
Dillon Gee after his first win for Minnesota Twins in dominant showing at Chicago.
- Duration: 2 minutes, 17 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
91 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:20
Tim Melville on adjusting to harder baseballs in MLB after White Sox chase him in the 4th.
- Duration: 80 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
83 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
0:51
Eduardo Escobar and Twins translator Carlos Font watch the solar eclipse in Chicago.
- Duration: 51 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
426 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:02
Bartolo Colon and Twins enjoy solar eclipse at Guaranteed Rate Field
- Duration: 62 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
2,415 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:17
Joe Mauer after lifting his average back to .290 with another 3-hit game
- Duration: 77 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
190 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
0:44
Michael Cuddyer, Twins special assistant, on bringing "quality people" into the 2017 clubhouse
- Duration: 44 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
51 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:43
Michael Cuddyer, new Twins hall of fame inductee, in 2002-10 run and postseason disappointment
- Duration: 103 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
166 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:41
Andy MacPhail reflects on Twins GM career, two World Series titles as he enters team Hall of Fame
- Duration: 101 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
46 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:49
Byron Buxton on inside-the-parker, near cycle for Twins.
- Duration: 109 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
250 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
0:46
Mitch Garver after his first big-league promotion with Minnesota Twins.
- Duration: 46 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
200 views
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
1:36
Aaron Slegers after working into the seventh in his big-league debut
- Duration: 96 seconds.
Mike Berardino
1 month ago
313 views
